On 3 October 2013, Fairfax Media published articles which alleged that during the time when Mr King was CEO of Leighton Holdings (ending in 2010) he knew of, and participated in, serious corporate misconduct involving bribery and corruption, including allegations that he knew about and in fact 'approved' the payment of a $42 million 'bribe' in Iraq.
Apology to Wal King AO
