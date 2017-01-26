Newsvine

brucehbarr11

brucehbarr11 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 134 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2016

'Complicit': Government body and Master Builders Association ran propaganda campaign, says construction executive

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by brucehbarr11 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Sydney Morning Herald
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:46 PM
    Discuss:

    A senior executive of a major construction company has strongly criticised the Master Builders Association and the Fair Work Building Commission for running a propaganda campaign to portray the industry as corrupt and to promote the Federal Government's political agenda.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor