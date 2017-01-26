A senior executive of a major construction company has strongly criticised the Master Builders Association and the Fair Work Building Commission for running a propaganda campaign to portray the industry as corrupt and to promote the Federal Government's political agenda.
'Complicit': Government body and Master Builders Association ran propaganda campaign, says construction executive
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:46 PM
